Rainbow day brings Yule spirit to Swaffham

The second Rainbow Yule Festival packed out two floors of Swaffham’s Green Britain Centre with local artists and crafters showing off their skills.

Some 30 stalls filled the space available for the event on Saturday morning.

SWAFFHAM RAINBOW YULE FESTIVAL Festival organiser, Naomi Katze, watches Ruby the Elf who entertained younger visitors

In charge was Naomi Katze who has been organising Rainbow Festivals for the last four years.

She said: “I do it to promote local small businesses. It’s grown considerably since the start.”

Other festivals are held over a wide area stretching from King’s Lynn to Fakenham and Wisbech.

“It’s mystic, holistic and artistic,” she said. “We’ve got everything from pottery, needlework and a wide range of arts and crafts.”

SWAFFHAM RAINBOW YULE FESTIVAL Local folk group, the Fried Pirates, provided a musical background to the festival

It was an event that attracted a constant flow of visitors throughout the day.

Added attractions were local folk group, Fried Pirates who entertained with their music whilst Ruby the Elf entranced younger visitors.

The next Rainbow Festival is in Downham Market town hall on February 4.