Officials in Lynn have been showing their support to the LGBTQ+ community by flying Pride flags ahead of the event returning to the town tomorrow.

The flag was raised outside West Norfolk Council's King’s Court offices by representatives from the authority and from Unison.

The rainbow flag is also flying outside Lynn's police station, with the town's force posting on Twitter: "We stand with all communities.

"Happy #KingsLynnPride to all those taking part tomorrow!"

Pride celebrations return to the town tomorrow, including a 'rainbow' parkrun in The Walks at 9am.

Runners are encouraged to wear rainbow colours and bring treats to share as part of the celebrations of the LGBTQ+ community.

Pride flag raised at West Norfolk Council's Lynn offices in Kings Court. Picture: West Norfolk Council (58764952)

Organisers of King's Lynn and West Norfolk Pride have organised a 'bigger, better and even more inclusive' event, which will kick off at 11am on the Tuesday Market Place.

With the help of Brighton drag queen Flynn, who will be signing and interpreting at both the Tuesday Market Place and The Walks, even more people can enjoy the speeches and the music this time.

A parade will then make its way through the town centre, starting at noon.

After the parade, the celebrations will start in The Walks at 1pm, continuing until 6pm, which will feature headline act Flint Moore as well as speeches from sponsors and guests.

King's Lynn and West Norfolk Pride in 2018

There will also be stalls, food, a bar and a fun fair, making it a day of fun and celebration for people of all ages.

With the theme of this year's event being 'love, unity and protest', organisers are encouraging people to bring their own protest placards.