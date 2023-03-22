11th Lynn Rainbows are on the lookout for new members. The girls currently meet in The Good News Centre, at St John’s Church, at The Walks in Lynn, on Wednesdays from 4.30pm to 5.30pm, but in September will return to their permanent home at North Lynn Methodist Church, currently being refurbished.

Rainbows welcomes all girls from four to seven years old for play, learning and fun in a colourful, safe space.

In unit meetings, they do fun activities, play games and earn skills builder badges, all while being supported by trained volunteers. They will earn badges in themes such as camping, communication and First Aid.

Our picture shows Mary, Hannah and Alissa with four new Rainbows, with more joining after Easter.

If your daughter would like to join, visit the Girl Guiding website to register your interest.