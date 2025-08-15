Glasses will be raised and no doubt a few thirsts quenched when a beer festival takes place from Friday, August 22.

King’s Lynn Vancouver 1114 Round Table is holding its annual charity beer festival at the town’s Rathskeller at South Quay where there will be a marquee and music in the car park.

The organisers have said there will be food and a wide selection of beers and ciders and families are welcome.

There will be a beer festival in Lynn organised by the Round Table. Picture: iStock

Friday’s launch is 5pm to 11pm then the festival opens again on Saturday and Sunday, August 23 and 24, from noon to 11pm.

Money raised will go into the Table’s charity pot where it will be used to help local causes.