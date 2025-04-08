There’s a chance to raise a glass and make a toast to a 40 year-old West Norfolk charity following the unveiling of a new tipple.

Bespoke distillery WhataHoot has crafted a second gin honouring Tapping House - helping to raise money for the Hillington-based hospice’s vital services.

Alongside the King Street distillery’s Signature Dry Gin, it has now unveiled Hushwing Dry Gin, crafted in collaboration with Craft Gin Club. The launch was celebrated last month with a gin-tasting and networking event at WhataHoot where businesses representatives were invited.

Karen Flinders, Tulip Centre patient, talking about how Tapping House supports her

“We’re thrilled to continue to collaborate with WhataHoot on this exciting project. Their generosity and commitment to supporting Tapping House will make a real difference in the lives of our patients and their families,” said Lindsey Atkin, community and corporate fundraising manager at Tapping House.

Cheers to the new Tapping House Gin

Guests enjoyed sampling the gin, inspired by the country name for a barn owl, and featuring a blend of Norfolk samphire, sweet citrus and warm finish of pink peppercorn.

With every glass raised, those who attended the launch helped to raise crucial funds for Tapping House.

Some of the proceeds from sales of this special edition gin will be donated to Tapping House, helping the hospice to provide specialist palliative care, comfort and support to thousands of individuals with life-limiting illnesses and offering support for their families.

WhataHoot account manager, AJ Bonnett, said: “At WhataHoot, we’re passionate about supporting our local community, and partnering with Tapping House is a cause close to our hearts.

“By donating a portion from every bottle sold, we’re proud to play a small part in helping the hospice continue its incredible work. Together, we’re raising a glass to care, compassion and community.”

Gin lovers can indulge in their favourite G&T while making a positive impact on their community by ordering bottles from the WhataHoot website.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Tapping House which relies hugely on fundraising to continue its free compassionate care.