Ram raid at post office in Feltwell

Ram-raiders targeted a store in Feltwell this morning.

Police were called shortly after 3am to reports of a burglary at the One Stop Store and Post Office, in High Street.

The thieves forced their way into the building and removed a cash machine from inside before loading it onto what is believed to be a small black vehicle.

No one was injured as a result of the incident and the road has been cordoned off and closed while police continue their enquiries.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.

Witnesses should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 26 of Monday, April 16.