A man has been jailed for 12 years after being found guilty of raping two underage teenage girls including one from Norfolk.

Samuel Gorton, 20, who was remanded in custody since his arrest in the King’s Lynn area in May last year, was sentenced for three counts of rape against two teenage girls, one from Cambridgeshire and a second from Norfolk, after appearing at Norwich Crown Court today.

He has been sentenced to 12 years’ custodial and ordered to serve eight years on extended licence. Gorton was also issued with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 30 years, a restraining order until further notice and will be on the Sex Offender Register for life.

Samuel Gorton has been jailed for 12 years for raping two underaged teenage girls

Gorton, of Leverington, near Wisbech, had previously pleaded not guilty but was found guilty of the rape offences by a jury after he appeared at Norwich Crown Court during a trial which lasted three weeks.

The court heard how Gorton targeted both young victims using social media platform Snapchat, deceiving them into believing he was younger than he is and then very quickly manipulating a way he could meet up with them.

Despite using a fake Snapchat account and providing his second victim with a false name, Norfolk Constabulary worked with Cambridgeshire Constabulary and were able to identify and trace Gorton.

Detective Constable Paul McCormack who led the Norfolk investigation, said: “Gorton is a dangerous individual who took advantage of two vulnerable young victims. I commend their courage and strength throughout this investigation and subsequent trial.

“No sentence can take away the harm that he has caused to them but it is because of the bravery that they have shown that Gorton can now be prevented from further offending. I hope this verdict reassures victims of sexual violence that we do take it seriously and will do our upmost to pursue justice, not just for the victims but for the safety and protection of the wider public.”

Anyone who is the victim of rape or sexual assault can call 999 in an emergency or see more on support on the Norfolk police website.