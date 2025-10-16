A rapist who was initially jailed for five and a half years has now had his sentence increased.

Alfie Rowbotham, 27, of Walpole Road in North Lynn, has had his sentence increased to eight and a half years for raping a woman.

He appeared at Lynn Crown Court in June, where he was originally sentenced to five and a half years, after being found guilty following an eight-day trial in March.

Alfie Rowbotham has been jailed for an extra three years. Picture: Norfolk Police

The sentencing follows an incident on September 19 last year, when a woman was walking home in the early hours of the morning from a night out in Lynn town centre.

The woman was approached by Rowbotham, who was walking his dog.

Rowbotham forced himself upon the victim, kissing and groping her before pulling her into an alleyway and raping her.

The victim fled the scene and entered a nearby taxi office for help, where staff assisted her and called police.

Officers immediately identified Rowbotham through CCTV enquiries, and he was arrested the same day. He was charged and remanded into custody.

Prosecutors from the CPS East of England Area appealed his original sentence for being unduly lenient, and it has since been increased by three years following a hearing on Wednesday.

Investigating officer, DC Christine Copeman, said: “I would like to commend the victim in this case for her bravery in coming forward and supporting this prosecution.

“I hope that this increased sentence provides her with some level of comfort, knowing he will be behind bars for the foreseeable future.”