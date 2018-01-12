Rapunzel by DADS is a hair-raising show

Rapunzel, Rapunzel ... let down your hair! It’s a fairytale that never fails but surely no retelling of it is like the one to be performed in Downham.

It is being performed by Downham Amateur Dramatic Society (DADS) from tonight at Downham Market Town Hall.

Rapunzel is imprisoned within a tower in the freaky forest by the evil Fairy Dreadlock. Her only chance of rescue is by the hapless duo Silly Slappy and Brainless Bob entrusted with the quest by King Bowldilocks and Queen Curly.

Luckily for her Flynn turns up and aided by his mother, the royal hairdresser, Penny Perm and Fairy Hair-Do they set off to rescue Rapunzel.

Will Flynn win the day and Rapunzel’s hand in marriage, or will Fairy Dreadlock succeed in her plot to ruin royal happiness?

The show continues tomorrow and Sunday with performances at 7.30pm and 2.30pm.