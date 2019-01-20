Rare photograph of King's Lynn Railway Station to be auctioned in Fakenham next week

A rare postcard of Lynn Railway Station dating back to October, 1921 will be included in an auction on Wednesday in Fakenham.

The postcard, pictured, is estimated as costing £20-30 and was published by Jenson’s Photo Works. The image shows early automobiles and carriages outside the station.

King's Lynn Railway Station postcard to be included in Fakenham auction (6562437)

It will be included in James and Sons’ auction of 40 photographic postcards next week.

Auctioneer David James said: “Early photographic postcards of railway stations are in demand and this collection is attracting a wide range of interest.”

James and Sons, located on Norwich Street in Fakenham, is a family business which has been running for nearly 50 years. Picture: SUBMITTED.