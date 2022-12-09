Concerns have been raised over rat-running caused by a planned 600-home expansion of South Wootton.

The new ‘Knight’s Hill’ development is set to go up on land south of Grimston Road.

Councillors had refused to grant the project permission in principle in a debate and vote in March 2019.

But the developers appealed that decision with the Planning Inspectorate, who overturned it in July 2020 after a four-day inquiry.

Proposed areas for the development of 600 houses near Knight's Hill

Now, the developers are seeking permission for the finer details of project, including its layout, scale, appearance and landscaping.

At a meeting of the borough council’s Lynn area consultative committee, Labour councillor Sandra Collop warned that residents were concerned about the impact on the area’s road network.

She said the issue had been raised on the doorstep when she had been out campaigning in the recent county council by-election in Gaywood North and Central, which partly includes the development site.

“That is one of my main concerns,” she said.

“A lot of people have said that they will use Langley Road, Seathwaite Road and Reffley Lane, because it will be a shortcut, so it will be like a rat-run.”

An officer said that traffic impacts could not be considered at this stage, however,

because that issue formed part of the ‘in principle’ permission granted in 2020 by the planning inspector.

“It is too late. Members raised those concerns as part of the original planning application.

“It was refused, and the appeal was allowed.

“It was thoroughly tested on appeal, and there was no issue with regard to the highway impact, unfortunately.”

Conservative councillor Lesley Bambridge spoke positively about the project, saying: “They will fit in very well with the ones off Sandy Lane, like Coniston Close, and those houses, because that’s a mix of red-brick and half-rendered (frontages).

“There’s nothing awful about them, is there? They’re perfectly alright.”

Officers added that they had made the developers aware that they may need to move some of the houses further apart to enable the creation of more parking spaces.

They said it may mean the overall number of homes being slightly reduced.

“It’s down to them now. We’ve told them what our concerns are and now they need to come back to us and address those concerns,” an officer said.