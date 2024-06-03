Conservative parliamentary candidate James Wild officially launched his campaign at the weekend in King’s Lynn and Hunstanton for re-election as MP for North West Norfolk.

He set out his top priority of delivering a new Queen Elizabeth Hospital by 2030.

“I’m campaigning on my record over the last four year of bringing significant investment to our area, prioritising local residents by dealing with over 30,000 cases and setting out my plan for North West Norfolk.

Mr Wild is joined by supporters in Hunstanton at the weekend.

“As the economy turns a corner, I’m focusing on my pledges to deliver a new QEH by 2030, major investment in Lynn, better transport links, protecting our countryside and rivers, and using 269 extra police officers to fight crime.

“I have the energy, commitment and experience to make a real difference and deliver for our area and all who live and work here,” he said.

Supporters join Mr Wild at Lynn as he officially launches his re-election campaign.

Mr Wild is defending the seat he won in the 2019 general election.