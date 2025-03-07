Hundreds of students and members of staff at schools across West Norfolk dressed as their favourite fictional characters as they celebrated World Book Day on Thursday.

Pupils at schools from the West Norfolk Academies Trust were among those who donned creative outfits impersonating those from their favourite stories.

Many book-themed activities were enjoyed by the children, including readathons, crafting workshops and even a fashion parade where pupils were encouraged to showcase their costumes.

Students had lots of fun with book-themed activities at West Lynn Primary School. Picture: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

Goldilocks and the Three Bears made the most of the spring sunshine when two West Norfolk schools celebrated this year’s World Book Day.

Pupils of all ages at Snettisham Primary and Heacham Junior arrived at school on Thursday dressed as their favourite characters, and staff also joined in the fancy-dress fun.

Louise Jackson, executive head teacher across Snettisham and Heacham Junior, said: “Staff were also keen to come as key characters from the quality books we teach in school.

Heacham Infants enjoyed book-themed activities. Picture: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

“At Snettisham our Early Years Foundation Stage teachers came as the three bears, and one pupil came as Goldilocks.”

“Families were invited into school at the end of the day to share books with their children,” added Mrs Jackson.

“As it was a beautiful spring day, the children and parents enjoyed reading books with special nooks and dens created in the garden.”

Pupils of all ages dressed up as their favourite storybook characters at Heacham Infants and Snettisham Primary. Picture: Ian Burt/Mad Dog Media

World Book Day turned into a week-long celebration of all things literary at Lynn’s Springwood High School.

Alan Wisniewski, event organiser and learning resource centre manager, said: “As part of World Book Day, we ran activities during the whole week.

Springwood staff also took part in dressing up. Picture: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

“These included the Read for Good Readathon, four workshops centred around professions or roles that reading is important for, such as writing, poetry, journalism, and illustration, a form group reading quiz competition, and crafting and reading activities at lunchtime.”

“We got staff involved by getting everyone to fill in a poster detailing what they enjoy reading and having them up on the classroom doors,” added Mr Wisniewski.

There was a wide variety of costumes amongst the Springwood staff. Picture: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

Students at Clenchwarton Primary School were invited to tuck into ‘Ratburgers’ with Gangsta Granny’s salad to mark World Book Day.

The special menu, with Lord Voldemort veggie burger for non-meat eaters, also included Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’s ice cream factory or James and the Giant Peach fruit selection.

The costumes worn by the children brought a whole host of book characters to life and there was even a fashion parade where pupils were encouraged to showcase their outfits to the whole school.

Staff dressed up as Wally at Clenchwarton Primary School. Picture: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

Pupils at West Lynn Primary School were left guessing after The Masked Reader session held on World Book Day.

Staff at the school read to the pupils, but were in disguise. The children were then asked to guess who was behind The Masked Reader.

There were costumes from many different stories at West Lynn Primary School. Picture: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

St Clement’s High School marked World Book Day with pupils from the high school taking the chance to read stories to younger children from the Terrington St Clement Community School.

Students at the high school also had the chance to dress as their favourite literary character and staff weren’t left out of the fun either.

There were also competitions and cakes back at the high school.

Students from St Clement's High School discussed their favourite books with Terrington St Clement Community School children. Picture: Barking Dog Media

Hunstanton’s Smithdon High School’s two-week Literary Festival featured a Journalism Day, Poetry Day, and, of course, World Book Day itself on Thursday, March 6.

Students across the school participated in the closing event, where the library was transformed into Lewis Carroll’s fantastical underground world.

Amanda Wright, head of English at Smithdon and co-organiser of the festival, said: “For Alice Day, the staff dressed up as the characters.

Smithdon teachers also got to join in the dress-up fun. Picture: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

“Lunchtime activities included teacup painting, Mad Hatter hat-decorating, pin the crown on the flamingo, bag or pencil-case art decorating, and riddle writing.

“Chess was also available, and Claire Pike, our head of Science, demonstrated a ‘drink me’ potion.

“The themed day brings books alive.”

Staff and students alike at Smithdon dressed as their favourite fictional characters. Picture: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

Journalism Day saw Hunstanton-based journalist Chris Bishop take Year 9 students through the process of ‘chasing a story’, with the help of Smithdon head teacher Amanda Gibbins, who held a ‘press conference’.

Other visitors during the festival included Cambridge University Professor Claire Wilkinson, who led a discussion with Year 9 and 10 students for Poetry Day, and sports writer Dan Freedmen.

Among the other highlights across the fortnight were Smithdon’s annual 500-word story competition, a book swap, and a Masked Reader competition.

Marie Taylor, Smithdon High School's librarian, said that it's always a fun fortnight. Picture: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

The Gruffalo, Harry Potter and Hiccup the Viking were just some of the colourful characters arriving at Gaywood Primary School.

Staff and children came to school dressed as their favourite fictional heroes and heroines to celebrate the annual event.

Chloe Sneath, Year 4 teacher at the school, said: “Each year group celebrated the books of a different popular children’s author.”

The BFG was a popular dress-up choice at Gaywood Primary School. Picture: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

While the Early Years pupils dressed as characters from traditional children’s stories, Year 1’s chosen author was Julia Donaldson, and Year 2 were inspired by Kill Tomlinson, creator of The Owl who was Afraid of the Dark.

The Year 3 children adopted characters from Roald Dahl’s famous classics, while Year 4 focused on Cressida Cowell, whose popular Viking series features Hiccup Horrendous Haddock the Third and his pet dragon.

Pupils at Gaywood Primary dressed as Charlie and The Chocolate Factory characters. Picture: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

In Year 5, the class studied the creations of comedian-turned-children’s-writer David Walliams, while Year 6 explored the magical world of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter.

“World Book Day is important because it celebrates the diversity of stories and voices from all around the world,” added Mrs Sneath.

There was a wide variety of costumes at Gaywood Primary School. Picture: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

Marshland High School hosted an author and illustrator as part of World Book Day celebrations.

The West Walton school invited Pen Avey, who is also a poet and lives in Norfolk, to speak to students about her work and the importance of reading for pleasure.

Pupils also completed themed activities in the school library.

Pupils with visiting author Pen Avey at Marshland High School in West Walton. Picture: Ian Burt/Barking Dog Media

Reporting by Phoebe Cornell