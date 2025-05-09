In our letters page this week, a reader bemoans the lack of protection for natural habitats from building developments…

Nothing is being done to protect West Norfolk’s trees

Most, if not all, new developments in West Norfolk destroy habitat needlessly.

Natural England etc do nothing to protect it.

Hedges, trees etc are ripped from the ground regularly with promises to the planning decision makers of mitigation/replacement/enhancement/whatever.

It seldom, if ever, is acted upon by the developers or enforced by planners.

It's a disgusting way to treat our beautiful native species and an insult to future generations of humans.

There will be, I have no doubt, far worse yet to come.

Cecilia Popplewell

Lynn

Owners of beach huts in Heacham have slammed West Norfolk Council over the cost

Greed has taken over pragmatism concerning beach huts

Here I am again writing about the myopia of West Norfolk Council in their decision making, this time the coastline being ‘a Wash’ with stupidity from local politicians.

What should be a refuge from the rat race, with its serenity and tranquillity, with beach huts, is now under threat from municipal maladministration.

Greed has taken over pragmatism, with the council putting up rental charges to unaffordable levels to hut owners.

This is a misguided financial calculation, as any extra money raised will be offset by losses to the local economy at large with sites abandoned having little chance of selling to new owners. No residents, no spending.

The councillors are not looking at the overall picture and showing an intransigence to the therapy of rest and leisure, with a fallout on summer community togetherness.

It is obvious what derelict land will be replaced with.

Factors such as water quality and flooding in deliberations are smokescreens to cover up a hidden agenda of mercantile objectives not properly thought through.

West Norfolk Council members are thinking like beach bums on this vexed subject of beach huts.

David Fleming

Downham

West Norfolk Council leader Alistair Beales

I’m confident council leader will have all the answers on infrastructure

Richard English applies his uncomfortably searing scalpel to the problem of the thousands and thousands of new homes being projected for West Norfolk and where the extra inhabitants will find work, go to school, get medical help and services or how they'll find space to drive from A to B on already nose-to-tail potholed roads and his questions need answering.

It looks like none of the critical extra infrastructure needed seems to be planned or is apparent to the likes of Mr English or me but that would be plain madness and a dereliction of duty, surely?

I'm confident the leader of West Norfolk Council is the fellow who'll have all the answers and numbers to hand and his finger on the pulse and can simply reveal how this huge surge in population will comfortably and safely live here.

Over to you Alistair Beales... I'm sure Richard English will also be 'all ears'.

Steve Mackinder

Denver

A reader does not agree with Cllr Jo Rust’s views on transgenderism

Court ruling on transgenderism is a victory for common sense

What a breath of fresh air it was to hear that the Supreme Court has issued a clear ruling that the term ‘woman’ legally means a biological woman.

It is important to note it is a scientific fact that every cell in every biological woman says she is a woman and every cell in every biological man says he is a man.

Following Jo Rust’s claim that this biological stance is created by a male-dominated society, I would point out that this has been Christian teaching for 2,000 years.

At the beginning of human history, scripture says that God created only two sexes, male and female.

The rejection of God’s word always results in confusion. This is why every debate on transgenderism ends up in utter confusion, because transgender claims do not make sense.

But while Christians cannot agree with LGBTQ lifestyles, we do not and should not hate those people or anyone.

The good news from the Supreme Court ruling is that biological men will no longer be able to go into women’s changing rooms or women’s toilets or women’s prisons.

And it also means that biological men will no longer, by law, be allowed to compete in women’s sports.

How on earth Jo Rust can claim these are backward steps is beyond me, as I suspect the vast majority of women in Britain will be overjoyed at this ruling.

It really is a victory for common sense.

Sheridan Payne

South Lynn

We must praise Downham Market Police for their quick response

On a recent Saturday evening at about 8.30pm, my elderly neighbours and myself had unwelcome visitors in the form of very young children who thought it was fun to ring our doorbells and run away.

It may have been fun for them, but for us, very old people, it was quite frightening.

Luckily, we did not open our doors to them - they were far too quick for us! - but who knows what could have happened?

As we could see the children, we phoned the police to report what had happened.

Before 9pm we had been informed by the police that they had the children, who were waiting to be collected by their parents.

Very well done to Downham Police who deserve praise for acting so quickly in what was a frightening situation.

Downham reader

Name and address supplied

Vancouver Island and Bandstand in The Walks

I have just one small gripe about The Walks in Lynn

I must say The Walks and the parks in Lynn are always first class and I enjoy my walk every day around them.

The only thing that seems to be forgotten is the river by the swings and through by the bandstand.

I can’t understand why this is never cleaned - it is very dirty and has rubbish in it and I feel sorry for the ducks.

I hope this can be resolved.

Happy Walker

Name and address supplied

Photo of the week

“Tulips for Tapping have created such an amazing event again for a really good cause and worthy charity,” says Grimston reader Julie Smart. “ The field of tulips looked truly amazing this year, such a fabulous array of bright colours, and a great atmosphere, enjoyed by all. It was lovely to see people in their pretty hats and dresses. I wore my tulip hat for this event. This photo is of myself and my friend Jan Learmonth Clay, taken by one of the lovely volunteers.”

