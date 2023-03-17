Hurrah, it’s Friday and we are delighted to introduce our new Feel Good Friday pages, devoted to making each of us feel good.

We want to hear from you with all things positive and to share your happy stories between all of us.

In these debut pages you will hear about everyday people doing extraordinary things.

Jenny Beake, Lynn News reporter, wants to hear your Feel Good Friday stories

In today's Lynn News you can read about great people such as Graham Copsey, a veteran who will be taking part in an 80-mile run to mark the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters Raid.

Then there is Penny Hubbard, from Old Hunstanton, who volunteers as a reader in primary schools.

Isn’t that great and already making us feel good already ?

So, what would make us feel even more good, is that we’d like to receive your stories and pictures of amazing and positive things you may have seen or done and that you would like to tell us about.

It can be about anything. A graduation, charity fundraising, wedding, christening, birthday, special events, anniversary, funny animal photos, awesome kids doing things for charity or a person doing amazing things in the community.

Contact newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk with the subject Feel Good Friday in the title and we can't wait to hear from you.