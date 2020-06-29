Reading attack victims remembered in King's Lynn
Published: 14:59, 29 June 2020
| Updated: 15:01, 29 June 2020
In order to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in a Reading knife attack this month, a three-minute silence was held in Lynn at the weekend.
Jordan Stokes observed the silence for each of the victims in The Walks on Saturday afternoon.
He was holding a Pride flag and umbrella in recognition of the victims who were members of the LGBT community. Mr Stokes also wore a shirt with rainbow colours.
