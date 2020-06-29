Home   News   Article

Reading attack victims remembered in King's Lynn

By Ben Hardy
-
Published: 14:59, 29 June 2020
 | Updated: 15:01, 29 June 2020

In order to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in a Reading knife attack this month, a three-minute silence was held in Lynn at the weekend.

Jordan Stokes observed the silence for each of the victims in The Walks on Saturday afternoon.

He was holding a Pride flag and umbrella in recognition of the victims who were members of the LGBT community. Mr Stokes also wore a shirt with rainbow colours.

