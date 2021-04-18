Ready for takeoff! King's Lynn hospital staff take fundraising freefall challenge

Dozens of Lynn hospital staff are preparing to reach for the skies this week to help support the development of vital new facilities.

Thirty-five workers from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital are gearing up to take part in a fundraising skydive at the Chatteris Airfield in Cambridgeshire on Tuesday.

Their aim is to raise around £20,000 for the hospital's new Maternity Bereavement Suite - the former Lynn News Charity of the Year - which is due to open this autumn.

Recently named the Butterfly Suite, the facility is intended to be a dedicated space for families who lose their babies either during or shortly after birth.

Among those taking part is Ann Deane, the hospital's information services manager.

She said: “I am lucky enough that none of my family or friends have experienced baby loss, but I can’t imagine for one minute how that would feel.”

Queen Elizabeth Hospital staff who are taking part in the fundraising freefall this week

“I am doing this jump to provide a comforting environment for all those families who are experience grief and heartache.

"We can collectively make this very sad experience a little bit more bearable with a purpose-built Maternity Bereavement Suite.”

Midwife Emma Brown added: "I am always inspired by the courage and incredible strength of families who have had a pregnancy loss.

"I really want to help provide a dedicated bereavement suite to give families a quiet and safe space in these incredibly difficult times.

“The new bereavement suite will provide families not only with a space to grieve, but a space to make memories with their baby however they choose.”

The fundraiser has already been postponed three times because of the coronavirus crisis.

Pictures and videos of the skydiving team will be posted on the hospital's social media platforms throughout the day.

Donations can be made online via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/qeh-skydivers.

Supporters can also give to the Maternity Bereavement Suite appeal by sending cheques payable to ‘Maternity Bereavement Suite Appeal’ to Finance Department, The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Gayton Road, King’s Lynn, PE30 4ET.