Real Ale and Beer Festival at West Dereham Village Hall. Pictured Organisers of the event.. (3669319)

The Real Ale and Beer Festival in West Dereham Village Hall has been hailed a success by organisers.

More than 80 residents turned out to enjoy 14 ales and leave their feedback on their favourite taste.

Paula Kellingray, chairman of West Dereham Village Hall, who also organised the event, said: “Everyone who came along said they had a great time and enjoyed the beers and ales.

“We are really pleased with the turn-out and are hoping to do it again next year.”

Pictured above, organisers enjoying a pint at the Real Ale and Beer Festival in West Dereham Village Hall.

MLNF-18MF08093