The spectacular sunsets and sunrises, the community spirt which creates a sense of belonging, and the great location are just a few of the top-10 reasons to Love West Norfolk according to those who know best – the people who live there.

Glorious sunsets. Photo Craig Dunbar (5111873)

Over the last few months, people across West Norfolk have been sharing why they love living in West Norfolk. Now, this has been refined into a definitive top 10 by organisers of Love West Norfolk, the campaign to celebrate and promote the area.

Lovely town centre. Photo: Anna Kasket (5111868)

Robert Clarke, director of housing at Freebridge Community Housing and one of the partners in the Love West Norfolk campaign said: “West Norfolk has something to offer for people of all ages. It has everything – coast, countryside and town and is easily accessed from London and Cambridge.

“If anyone is thinking of relocating to this beautiful part of the world, then this list gives 10 fantastic reasons to do so. But of course, there are many other reasons why people love living in West Norfolk.”

The top ten reasons as identified by Love West Norfolk are:

1. Sunsets and sunrises: People love living in West Norfolk because of the spectacular sunsets and sunrises in West Norfolk, made possible by the vast space and big skies. “The sunrises and sunsets in our beautiful big skies are breathtaking.” Robert

2. The glorious coastline: The glorious coastline which is within easy reach is another reason why people love living in West Norfolk. Whether it’s the family favourite Hunstanton, or Holme’s dunes, or, Norfolk’s only west-facing beach at Snettisham, or the expansive stretch of sand at Brancaster, the beaches are a major factor in what makes living in West Norfolk so great. “When I want to escape reality and get a breath of fresh air I can go for a bike ride or a walk on the beach.” Charlotte

3. The community spirit: People love the community spirit that brings people together and creates a sense of belonging. “I've never felt as involved in a community as I have here and would happily live in West Norfolk for the rest of my life.” Tina

4. The impressive heritage: People love the amazing architecture and the history that exists in West Norfolk. The magnificent old buildings, such as the town hall and the Custom House, in Lynn, or the magnificent stately buildings, such as Sandringham House or Holkham Hall. And, people love the history that is being kept alive for future generations by museums such as Lynn Museum, True’s Yard and Stories of Lynn. “I love West Norfolk because of the beautiful old buildings and their heritage.” Mel

5. The people: People in West Norfolk love the people. The friendly, warm, welcoming people who are neighbours, colleagues, family and friends. “The people here are very friendly and warm hearted.” Paul

6. The green spaces: People love living near or in the countryside. They love being able to walk in woodland or on commons, visit beautiful parks, or look out onto rolling fields. The green spaces - such as the grade two The Walks park in Lynn - and the countryside of West Norfolk are clearly valued. People like the tranquillity and peace that comes from having access to so much green space. “I love the greenery, from the parks in King's Lynn to the rural idylls that make up most of West Norfolk.” Janet

7. The towns: People also love having access to the towns – Lynn, Hunstanton and Downham - with their individual, independent shops alongside bigger retail outlets. People like being able to pop into their local town and find a range of fresh produce, often locally made. The towns also play host to a huge range of events, such as the immensely popular Festival Too in Lynn. “We have lovely historic town centres.” Jenn

8. Location, location, location: People love the location of West Norfolk. What better place is there to live than in West Norfolk where you have countryside, beaches, town – and yet only a train ride away from Cambridge or London? “I like how everyone knows everyone in the village, its quiet but we’re on the trainline so in 40 mins we can be in Cambridge or five minutes to Lynn”. Ross

9. Food and drink: People love that there are so many great places – including award winning restaurants - to eat and drink right on the doorstep. the Orange Tree at Thornham is Norfolk Dining Pub 2013-2018, whilst in Lynn, the Market Bistro has been named as one of the best in the world by Condé Nast Traveller. Meanwhile, the popular Rose and Crown at Snettisham and the Duck Inn at Stanhoe have also made best dining lists. And, people cite their love for the local produce, such as mussels from Brancaster and oysters from Thornham. “I absolutely love West Norfolk, it has everything you need! Great shops, restaurants and bars.” Charlotte

10. The natural world: People love the natural world that exists in West Norfolk. They love their non-human neighbours in the form of the wildlife that they encounter. They love being able to see rare birds, such as at RSPB Titchwell Marsh, a nature reserve on the coast. “We have so many rare birds that only visit this part of the country!” Sarah

RSPB Titchwell a haven of peace and solitude. Photo: Margaret Easton (5111875)

Famous Residents

West Norfolk boasts a number of famous residents – including The Queen.

Sandringham House is the country home of the Queen and where many of the

Royals spend Christmas each year. Nearby, Anmer Hall is where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their home when the Duke was employed with East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Earlier this year, another local resident, Stephen Fry said of West Norfolk: “If Norfolk is the secret jewel of England, then West Norfolk is the secret jewel of Norfolk.

Beauty, hills, character, glorious towns, villages and countryside, hills! country pubs, funny, fabulous people, hills! seaside, lavender, hills!

“OK, I lied about the hills. But there are slopes and rises to the ground that almost amount to hills. Truly.”

And, Tim Bentinck, famous for playing David Archer in The Archers, has a home in West Norfolk. He said: "The thing I love most about West Norfolk is that it's not on the way to anywhere - people are only there because it's their destination. It has an identity that is unlike anywhere else which I feel would be spoiled if they ever built a motorway; a dual carriageway to Norwich is quite enough thank you! Our favourite place is Holkham Beach, huge skies, and always uncrowded, even when there's a ton of cars in the car park. A rewarding pint and a meal in any of the lovely pubs on the coast, then home to a roaring log fire - that's my perfect day."

Affordable and Happy

In 2017, King’s Lynn in West Norfolk was voted the seventh happiest place to live in the UK in a survey by Rightmove. And house prices remain affordable. Last year, the average house price in Lynn was £171,706, £220,360 in Downham and a home in the coastal town of Hunstanton was averaging at £275,674.