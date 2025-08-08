Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

West Norfolk Council reassures public that ‘litter’ in King’s Lynn’s Inner Purfleet is oil-absorbant sheets

By Lucy Carter
-
lucy.carter@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:15, 08 August 2025

Reassurances have been made that “litter” located in part of a town's river is actually oil-absorbent sheets.

The sheets can be seen in the Inner Purfleet, just off Purfleet Street in Lynn.

Some passers-by have mistaken the sheets as litter, but West Norfolk Council has reassured that it is part of an environmental clean-up process following a large flat fire at the end of March.

The sheets are in the Inner Purfleet in Lynn. Picture: West Norfolk Council
The sheets are in the Inner Purfleet in Lynn. Picture: West Norfolk Council

The fire occurred in a flat located above Merkur Slots, with smoke at the time travelling as far as the St James Street area.

A spokesperson from West Norfolk Council said: “Oil absorbent booms have been deployed across accessible areas of open water.

“These items are not litter; they are designed to float and selectively absorb oil-based pollutants, without removing the water.

Drone pictures show the impact of the fire on the building on Purfleet Street. Picture: The Drone Guy
Drone pictures show the impact of the fire on the building on Purfleet Street. Picture: The Drone Guy

“They are part of a coordinated clean-up effort and will remain to passively capture residual surface contamination.”

Environment Kings Lynn Lucy Carter
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE