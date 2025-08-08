Reassurances have been made that “litter” located in part of a town's river is actually oil-absorbent sheets.

The sheets can be seen in the Inner Purfleet, just off Purfleet Street in Lynn.

Some passers-by have mistaken the sheets as litter, but West Norfolk Council has reassured that it is part of an environmental clean-up process following a large flat fire at the end of March.

The sheets are in the Inner Purfleet in Lynn. Picture: West Norfolk Council

The fire occurred in a flat located above Merkur Slots, with smoke at the time travelling as far as the St James Street area.

A spokesperson from West Norfolk Council said: “Oil absorbent booms have been deployed across accessible areas of open water.

“These items are not litter; they are designed to float and selectively absorb oil-based pollutants, without removing the water.

Drone pictures show the impact of the fire on the building on Purfleet Street. Picture: The Drone Guy

“They are part of a coordinated clean-up effort and will remain to passively capture residual surface contamination.”