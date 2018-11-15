Lynn's Bespak is being rebranded to reflect the integration of two businesses owned by its parent company Consort Medical.

The move further brings together Bespak and Consort Medical's other business, Aesica.

In 2015 the company's brand identity was introduced under a single company logo and from this year it will be on using one name for the business, Consort Medical.

A letter about the rebranding by Keyvan Djamarani, business president of Bespak Drug Delivery Devices, said: "Consort Medical focusses on both the development of drug delivery medical devices and filling and packaging of these devices to create a single provider of the final solution to the customer, patient and market.

"To strengthen the one-stop-shop experience, one company name will be used going forward, Consort Medical.

"The activities for the medical devices business as part of Bespak and the API development and fill and finish business as part of Aesica will remain recognisable through a tag line added to the Consort Medical brand.

"The combination of Bespak and Aesica businesses enables the Consort Medical group to provide its customers with a single source provider for medical and pharmaceutical devices and drug dosage forms.

"Our customers can now benefit from an unrivalled global offering, allowing us to deliver an exceptional value to the supply chain, from early stage device design and development and drug formulation to full market commercialization."

Bespak, a global market leader in the design, development and manufacture of drug delivery devices, provides inhaler, autoinjector and nasal technologies, as well as development and manufacturing services.

Aesica is renowned for developing and manufacturing APIs and finished dosage forms for the global pharmaceutical industry.