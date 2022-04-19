A chainsaw disc designed for use with a 5" diameter angle grinder being sold on Etsy has a risk of "fatality".

The angle grinder chainsaw disc has the barcode: X002RJPM5L

Trading Standards have said:"This product presents a risk of serious injury or fatality as the attachments are not designed to be used with an angle grinder and are likely to cause loss of control which could result in serious injury or fatality.

A generic stock photo of a woman in a supermarket to illustrate bulk-buying. (55292701)

"Reports have been received of injuries arising from kickback caused by the angle grinder gripping the cutting surface and forcing it to sharply turn or jump out of the hand of the operator."

Baxters Food Group Ltd is recalling Fray Bentos Just Chicken Pie because it may contain small pieces of plastic. The possible presence of small pieces of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.

Product details:Fray Bentos Just Chicken Pie,pack size: 425 g,batch code: L079T ,best-before-end date: September 2023

Supermarket Tesco is recalling Tesco Chicken and Vegetable Cup Soup with croutons because it may contain small pieces of metal.

The possible presence of small pieces of metal makes this product unsafe to eat.

The batch is:Tesco Chicken and Vegetable Cup Soup with croutons,pack size: 110 g (five pack),best-before date: 31 October 2023

Sainsbury's is recalling Taste The Difference Pesto Swirled Houmous because it contains milk, which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.