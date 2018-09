A civic reception has been held to thank the organisers of Lynn’s Hanse festival, which took place earlier this year.

Thousands of visitors enjoyed a packed weekend of activities celebrating the town’s trading heritage during the annual event in May.

Mayor's Reception for Hanse Festival Organisers. Pictured in Centre King's Lynn Mayor Nick Daubney with Festival Organisers and Guests at King's Lynn Town Hall.. (4313290)

Borough mayor Nick Daubney, pictured above, centre, hosted the reception at the town hall on Thursday evening.

