Reception plan for promotion-winning Linnets

Civic leaders are likely to hold a formal celebration of King's Lynn Town's promotion triumph, West Norfolk Council officials have said.

The Linnets secured the step up to National League football following a dramatic extra time victory at Warrington Town on Saturday.

King's Lynn Town FC players after their brilliant Super Play-Off triumph away at Warrington Town on Saturday (10189531)

The new borough council is due to meet for the first time following the recent elections tomorrow night.

However, a spokesman said the authority was "looking into" the possibility of hosting a civic reception to celebrate the club's achievement, though further details could not be confirmed before the new borough mayor takes up office.

Although it has yet to be confirmed which division Lynn will play in next season, it is widely expected they will go into National League North, because of the geographical spread of clubs promoted and relegated this season.