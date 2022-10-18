A large reception was held at Lynn Town Hall to thank those involved in the response to the serious wildfires that occurred in the extreme heat during the summer.

West Norfolk Mayor Lesley Bambridge hosted the event which had representatives of all the blue light services, parish councils, council staff, businesses and members of the public who had come together to deal with the fires and their aftermath.

Cllr Bambridge said: “These officers from our fire service, blue light services, businesses, residents, parish councils and our borough council went above and beyond their already high standards on our behalf.

"The Fire Service in particular worked for many hours in the most extreme heat and dangerous conditions to limit the damage and protect life, with many crews coming from long distances to help. I think I speak for everyone when I say a huge heartfelt ‘thank you’.”

Director of Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service Ceri Sumner said: “The events of this summer saw incredible demands placed upon our firefighters, and it is a real testament to their skill and professionalism that they met the challenge head on.

"In unprecedented conditions, our crews attended 280 fires in just one day, protecting lives and property across Norfolk.

“I’d like to thank the mayor and people of Lynn for recognising and marking the hard work of our firefighters: it means a lot to them to know their work is appreciated by the communities they keep safe.

"I’m immensely proud of our Fire and Recsue service, and the lengths our firefighters and wider support teams go to in order to keep Norfolk safe, not just during major incidents but in response to calls they receive every day.”

West Norfolk Council leader Stuart Dark, who requested the civic reception to be held, added:

“Having worked in a blue light service for 30 years, I know how serious incidents like these place the most extreme demands on individuals, teams and the families and loved ones behind them.

"I am glad that we were able to get everyone together and publicly thank them on behalf of West Norfolk for a job very well done.”