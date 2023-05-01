King’s Lynn Recipharm GEAR 10K organised by Run For All sees thousands cross the finish line in aid of charities
Lynn came alive on Sunday as runners of all abilities and ages came together to take part in the region’s biggest road running event, the Recipharm GEAR 10K.
Crossing the line were fun runners, fundraisers and club runners who had laced up their trainers for what is now very much a firm favourite in the region’s running calendar.
Organised by Run For All in partnership with West Norfolk Council, the race kicked off at 9.30am on Tuesday Market Place and finished outside the Alive Corn Exchange.
The course followed a route through South Quay, High Street, Broad Street and past Lynn Library.
Runners then headed along Broad Walk, via Red Mount Chapel and then through London Road, Hardings Way, Wisbech Road, Clenchwarton Road and along the River Great Ouse before reaching the High Street for the final stretch before crossing the finish line.
Some came for a personal challenge, a few hoped to win and others simply aimed to get around the 10K course, but all helped make the event a brilliant success, with thousands of pounds raised for many local and national charities.
As part of the challenge, runners have been encouraged to fundraise for their own charity of choice or one of the event’s partner charities.
This year’s partner charities included Jane Tomlinson Appeal, the Purfleet Trust, Queen Elizabeth Hospital Dementia Care Appeal, Break and the 8:56 Foundation.
First across the finish line was Andrew Jakeman in a time of 00:31:48. Adrian Mussett took second place in 00:31:48 with Will Chapman in third in 00:33:02.
Emma Jolley was the first woman across the finish line in 00:35:48 followed by Lucy Mapp who clocked 00:36:18 for second place and Amy Beck who took third in 00:37:46.
The Recipharm GEAR 10K Team Challenge also took place, sitting alongside the main event of the day, the team challenge saw teams of all types and sizes battle it out to be crowned team challenge champions.
Rather than competing as individuals, teams worked collectively to cross the line in the quickest combined time and results will be announced in due course.
The Recipharm Mini GEAR also took place with families and friends of all abilities joining together for a morning of sporting and fun, taking part in the 1.9Km mini run.
A great way for parents and children to stay active and healthy together, children were encouraged to fund-raise for the event’s main partner charity, the East Anglia’s Children Hospices (EACH).
EAST support families and care for children and young people with life threatening conditions across Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk.
The hospices offer family-centred, needs-led approach to care, ensuring all of the needs of the children and young people we care for are met - whether psychological, physical, emotional, social or spiritual.
Tristan Batley-Kyle, director of operations at Run For All said: “We want to say a huge well done and thank you to all runners who joined us.
“With the addition of the Team Challenge and Mini GEAR event, it has been a fantastic day of running and fundraising for all those involved.
“Supporters out on course really added to the community spirit element of the day and we want to take this opportunity to thank our fantastic marshals, volunteers, sponsors and partners who helped to make the event a tremendous experience for all those taking part.
“We are already looking forward to next year’s event and we look forward to welcoming our runners back to the start line.”
Leading global pharmaceutical development and manufacturing company Recipharm, previously known as Bespak Europe Ltd, built on its longstanding support of the event by sponsoring all three events.
The naming of Recipharm as the event’s title sponsors follows years of successful sponsorship of the event by the company, and forms a vital part of Recipharm’s wider aims to support the local community, increase participation in sports, as well as promoting good health and wellbeing.
The annual event is supported by West Norfolk Council, Alive, Coopah, Radio West Norfolk, Personal Best Vests, Business Desk, Shokz, Your Local Paper, High 5, Arla Protein and Marathon Photos.
Organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, the Recipharm GEAR 10K forms part of the Run For All series of runs which, along with Lincoln, includes events in Sheffield, Bury, Middlesbrough, Hull, Leeds, York, Derby, Lynn, Ipswich and Leicester.
Entries for next year’s Recipharm GEAR 10K are now open and potential participants are encouraged to visit www.runforall.com a limited time only discounted offer.
Do you have a story to share with Lynn News? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk