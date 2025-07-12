A nurse degree apprenticeship student has been recognised for her “unwavering support and dedication”.

Anifa Muanze Ferreira first studied for a degree in account management in Mozambique, but entered the NHS nine years ago as a hospital domestic before becoming a nurse.

Ms Ferreria’s work as a nurse in her apprenticeship led to her nomination for the outstanding contribution for living our values award at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The nomination said: “Anifa’s infectious smile brightened up the days of both patients and peers, and her ability to connect with individuals and listen attentively showcases her genuine desire to make a difference in the lives of those around her.”

The award was presented with her ward manager, Mollie Fray, and many of her colleagues were also present.

Medical director Rebecca Martin also attended. She said: “We are very proud to have people like Anifa providing care for our patients, and it is clear to see how much of a difference she makes in people’s lives.”

Anifa said: “Thank you so much to everyone in the NHS that has supported me; the education team who have supported and pushed me, my ward – West Dereham, my managers.

“They’ve always supported me when I needed something, and my colleagues have been teaching me since the beginning.

“Thank you to my family, without your love and support, I wouldn’t have had the strength to continue.”