Record breaking year at Beachamwell Village Fete
Published: 13:39, 08 September 2018
Clay pigeon shooting, traditional games and a dog show was all part of Beachamwell Village Fete and Country Fair on Saturday.
The event, which was held on Beachamwell Village Green, was raising money for external improvements to the village hall as well as maintenance work to the chruch.
Organiser Mike Walker said: “There was a lot of people in attendance was it was a fantastic day all round.
“There was record breaking numbers for the dog show, tea and cakes and the bric-a-brac does very well each year.”
