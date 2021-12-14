Record low A&E response times revealed at King's Lynn hospital

Waiting times at the accident and emergency unit of Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital have fallen to a record low, according to new figures.

Officials have renewed their appeals for the public to seek treatment from other providers, unless in an emergency, after data showed nearly four in 10 patients were having to wait more than four hours for care.

Nationally, the NHS aims nationally to ensure that 95 per cent of A&E patients are seen within four hours.

Ambulances outside the QEH at Kings Lynn. (53501630)

But the average in England last month was just 74 per cent – up from 73.9 per cent in October, which was the worst since records began.

However, in Norfolk, the levels were even lower with the figure for the QEH standing at only 60.9 per cent.

The equivalent figure at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital was 67.9 per cent, while the level at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston was 69.3 per cent.

Denise Smith, the QEH's chief operating officer, said today: “We are continuing to experience high demand for our Emergency Department and our team is working hard to deliver safe and compassionate care and to make sure patients are seen as quickly as possible.

“We are appealing to the public to help us by using NHS 111 first, or to seek help from their pharmacist, unless there is a life-threatening emergency.

“NHS 111 is available by dialling 111 or online via 111.nhs.uk, and can advise which services are best suited to your symptoms.”

The figures come at a time when growing demand, limited capacity, staff shortages and Covid safety measures have all taken their toll on emergency departments.

However, emergency attendances at the region’s hospitals are starting to fall – though they remain relatively high.

Some 31,112 people made unplanned attendances to the three hospitals in November – down from a record high in July of 34,048, and the lowest since April.

Even once health workers have decided to admit someone to hospital, there can be a very long wait for a bed on a ward.

Some 3,145 patients endured waits of more than four hours on a trolley in November across all three hospitals – the second-highest on record.

At the QEH, a new record for 12-hour trolley waits was set at 78, beating September’s previous record of 58.

However, that total is still much lower than those at the Norfolk and Norwich and the James Paget, which were both the second highest on record too, with 145 and 143 patients respectively waiting more than half a day for a bed in November.

A spokesperson for the NHS in Norfolk and Waveney said: “Emergency and urgent care services continue to remain extremely busy and emergency department staff are working closely with NHS partners and the ambulance service to make sure patients are seen as quickly as possible.

“Patients can help by contacting NHS 111 first if they need medical advice and seeking help from their community pharmacist or walk-in centre for minor injuries and ailments.

“GP appointments are still available and we’d urge everyone to be patient and respectful to all NHS staff while the Covid-19 vaccination programme continues at pace.”

To find out how you can help the NHS in Norfolk and Waveney this winter, visit www.norfolkandwaveneyccg.nhs.uk/winterwell