Record number as crowds flock to Stradsett Hall fireworks

A change of location worked wonders for a West Norfolk fireworks display on Saturday as organisers hailed a record attendance.

The Downham Round Table organised a fireworks event at Stradsett Hall after the previous location at Ryston Field in Denver was always “full to capacity”.

Ryan Rix, chairman of Downham Round Table, said roughly £4,000 was raised and over 4,500 people attended the event.

He said this was a record attendance and somewhat of a surprise given he had been receiving constant messages asking if the event was still on due to the “atrocious weather”.

Mr Rix added: “We received a lot of comments saying people really liked the atmosphere which was more like a festival vibe.

“We still had people coming in after 7pm and everyone had to drive there effectively. People were prepared to be dropped off by taxis and family members.”

Organisation for the event began in February, with members of the Round Table meeting every six weeks.

The group are also looking to use the same venue for further events such as a summer ball.

Alfred Bagge, Company Director at Stradsett Hall, has been working with the charity group when planning events.

On Saturday evening, there were funfair rides, dodgems and music from Jack Roper in addition to the fireworks spectacle.

Mr Rix said the Round Table only received two negative comments, one of which claimed the fireworks "were too white".

However, he said the response was overwhelmingly positive.

