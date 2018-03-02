Record numbers helped by Lynn Foodbank group

More people than ever before are being supported by the King’s Lynn Foodbank, according to figures released yesterday.

A total of 430 people were fed by the charity in January alone – the biggest monthly total since it was formed seven years ago.

That comes after the group had its busiest ever year in 2017, supporting more than 4,000 people.

And, as the group prepares to move its distribution base this weekend, officials are also appealing for help to find a new headquarters.

Trustee Andy King said: “We’re still on the look-out for a good, affordable property in a central location where people can receive a friendly welcome, food, and assistance with managing their situation.

“We’re happy to consider sharing the building with others who share our vision.”

The charity says it fed 4,322 people last year, up 16 per cent or more than 600, on the previous year. The total also includes nearly 1,500, itself a record number.

The group provides a three day supply of food to people presenting a voucher which state the number of people in need and the reason for their need.

Most vouchers are provided by organisations like Job Centre Plus, Citizens Advice, the Purfleet Trust, the Probation Service, Freebridge Housing and Social Services.

Although benefit changes or sanctions are thought to remain the most common reason for referral to the Foodbank, officials say that low incomes, often associated with zero hour work contracts, are a growing factor with nearly 30 per cent of cases related to them.

The data comes as the group prepares to move its distribution hub back to the Purfleet Trust building in St Anns Fort, from the Red Cross building in Austin Street, this weekend.

The new centre will open at 12.30pm on Monday and Mr King said: “We’ve been so grateful to the support of the British Red Cross over the past couple of years, and we’re looking forward to working closely with the Purfleet Trust again.

Anyone who may have available premises is asked to phone 07582 558143 or email maarten@kingslynn.foodbank.org.uk.