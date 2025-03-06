Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

King’s Lynn staff are going the distance in housing developer’s charity challenge

By Sue Irving
-
sue@yourlocalpaper.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 06 March 2025

Employees from West Norfolk are among those turning to pedal power and striding out in a bid to complete a fundraising charity challenge.

Housing provider Lovell, which has been behind many developments in the area, kicked off an ambitious 11,000-mile year-long challenge in which team members are aiming to cover the distance of Britain’s coastline.

The ‘Lovell-y Coast Challenge’ got underway on January 1 and participants have completed just over 2,000 miles in the first two months.

Lovell team members have made a impressive start to the company's coast challenge
Lovell team members have made a impressive start to the company's coast challenge

Team members are running, cycling and walking - keeping track of distances which are recorded monthly until the target is reached.

Money raised from the challenge will be distributed equally between The Big C Cancer Charity, which has a centre in King’s Lynn, Priscilla Bacon Lodge near Norwich and Norfolk and Waveney Mind, which has support services in Lynn and West Norfolk.

Michael Saunders, operations manager at Lovell said: “We regularly take part in charity events but wanted to create something fun and inclusive for our team.

“It’s fantastic to see such a strong start, and we’re excited to keep the momentum going and track our progress throughout the year.”

An online fundraising page has been set up with a target figure of around £5,000. Donations can be made at: http://bit.ly/4bljnNi

The challenge is open to all Lovell East Anglia staff who can also encourage their family members to get involved.

Business Kings Lynn Sue Irving
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE