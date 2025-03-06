Employees from West Norfolk are among those turning to pedal power and striding out in a bid to complete a fundraising charity challenge.

Housing provider Lovell, which has been behind many developments in the area, kicked off an ambitious 11,000-mile year-long challenge in which team members are aiming to cover the distance of Britain’s coastline.

The ‘Lovell-y Coast Challenge’ got underway on January 1 and participants have completed just over 2,000 miles in the first two months.

Lovell team members have made a impressive start to the company's coast challenge

Team members are running, cycling and walking - keeping track of distances which are recorded monthly until the target is reached.

Money raised from the challenge will be distributed equally between The Big C Cancer Charity, which has a centre in King’s Lynn, Priscilla Bacon Lodge near Norwich and Norfolk and Waveney Mind, which has support services in Lynn and West Norfolk.

Michael Saunders, operations manager at Lovell said: “We regularly take part in charity events but wanted to create something fun and inclusive for our team.

“It’s fantastic to see such a strong start, and we’re excited to keep the momentum going and track our progress throughout the year.”

An online fundraising page has been set up with a target figure of around £5,000. Donations can be made at: http://bit.ly/4bljnNi

The challenge is open to all Lovell East Anglia staff who can also encourage their family members to get involved.