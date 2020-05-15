'I'd never been this poorly before': Recovered King's Lynn hospital nurse tells of Covid-19 experience
Published: 11:31, 15 May 2020
| Updated: 11:33, 15 May 2020
Now recovered and back to work, a nurse at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital has told of his experience of coronavirus.
Sam Jude, who is used to having seasonal ailments, said he had "never been so poorly before".
Sam, a clinical nurse educator, is used to looking after others, so when he contracted Covid-19, he knew what he had to do – get himself tested and go home and isolate for two weeks.
Read moreCoronavirusHuman InterestKings Lynn
More by this authorRebekah Chilvers