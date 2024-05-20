It was an extremely successful day of recruitment at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital as 21 new nurses joined the team.

More than 30 people attended the recruitment event held at the hospital, with some travelling from as far away as Scotland to find out what life is like working there and living in West Norfolk.

The series of recruitment events for student and registered nurses has now seen 44 professionals added to the Trust.

A total of 21 nurses were recruited as part of the day

The busy day included tours of the hospital, virtual reality headsets in the simulation suite, speaking with those who are busy running the hospital wards and other nursing colleagues to find out what it’s like to be a part of Team QEH.

Job hunters also found out more about the exciting plans to bring a new QEH to Lynn by 2030.

Leena Poonolly Johnson, from Spalding, who currently works in a care home as a senior carer, attended the event.

Nurses finding out more about working at the QEH

When asked what attracted her to The QEH, she said: “It’s the vision, mission and values of the hospital. I’ve spoken to friends who work at the Trust and was so impressed with how the hospital takes care of its patients and staff.

“There seems a great sense of teamwork and pride, and these factors really enticed me to come here.”

Another successful candidate who’s been a nurse for nearly 20 years and came along on the day, said: “I wanted to come to The QEH because I’ve heard the atmosphere is lovely, people are approachable and friendly, and staff are really well supported.

“It just feels completely different to anywhere else I’ve been.”

Michelle Greer, senior nurse workforce lead, said: “I really enjoyed recruiting the nurses today and it wasn’t just about the 21 nurses we successfully recruited, it was the quality of nurses we interviewed.

“Each and every one of them were amazingly knowledgeable and resilient which in turn will be a huge asset to us here at The QEH.”

Learning and development facilitator Carrieanne Davies and apprenticeship lead Shelley Slegg, who orchestrated the event, commented: “It’s been such a great day, and we’ve seen people from all across the country looking to relocate to Norfolk.”

If you weren’t able to attend this recruitment day, keep an eye out on the hospital’s website and follow it on social media to find out when its next event will be.