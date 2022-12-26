Employees at recruitment agency Hays in Lynn have donated Christmas presents to young people in care.

East Anglian charity Break supports young people in care to enjoy this Christmas.

Hays social care manager Tiffany Vanderloo said: "Most of us are parents, so we just wanted to do something nice for children whose Christmas might look a little different to our own."

Residential manager Anne-Marie Rankin added: "We’re delighted the team at Hays wanted to help the young people we care for this Christmas.

"The board games are something they all really wanted and it’s a great way for everyone at the home to enjoy something together."