After four-and-a-half-years serving the community at a West Norfolk church, a team rector is moving on to take up a new opportunity.

Rev Julie Boyd and her husband Matthew, of St Faith’s Church in Gaywood, will be moving to Aylsham in Norfolk after an online farewell service took place this week.

Originally from Windsor in Berkshire, Rev Boyd moved to Norfolk in 2005. Residing in Snettisham, she was ordained in 2012, before being trained at Dersingham church.

The Rev Julie Boyd, being installed as a Honorary Canon of Norwich Cathedral by the Bishop of Norwich in February

Her first incumbency was at St Faith's from 2016, where Mr Boyd has been a member of the choir, as well as organising virtual performances using computer software during lockdown.

Rev Boyd said: "We have been working with a team, not only clergy but laity as well such as churchwardens and stewards. Lots of people have been getting involved and working together for the community and for worshipping life.

"After all of that it is very difficult to say goodbye. It is even more difficult saying goodbye when we cannot meet. There is lots we can take from this place. Many friendships have been formed and we have felt that we have belonged in the time we have been here.

Rev Julie Boyd, right, and her husband Matthew took on a sponsored motorbike challenge in aid of a support café which is close to completion

"We are grateful for their support and love in difficult times."

The couple were presented with gifts this week including a memory book. Richard Parr, a member of the clergy at St Faith's, created a framed broadsheet telling some of the stories of Rev Boyd's time at the church.

Among her highlights have been learning how to ride a motorbike as part of a sponsored trip to Scotland in aid of a new community space to fill the gap in the community’s needs.

This was done in response to the death of her son with the support cafe designed to support groups such as Norfolk and Waveney Mind.

Rev Boyd said: "It has got to a point where the fundraising is now in its final stages and there is a team in place still working with Mind so all of that is very much in place. It's a shame it could not open during our time here."

Community engagement is at the centre of what Rev Boyd does, as shown by parcels and prescriptions that were delivered by members of the church during the coronavirus lockdown for those isolating in the community.

Revd Julie Boyd delivering essential items to vulnerable residents during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: St Faith's

There will be a short gap before Rev Boyd's successor is chosen for St Faith's. The church will work with the archdeacon and bishop for the process of finding a replacement.

Rev Boyd has described her new venture as a "significant move" which will be very community-orientated. The Aylsham team is one of 17 parishes working together.

Both her and Matthew will leave West Norfolk with fond memories after enjoying a coffee over Zoom with worshippers and clergy members on Sunday morning.