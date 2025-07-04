Creative media students were given the red carpet treatment at a special screening and awards ceremony.

The spotlight was on the College of West Anglia (CWA) students at the ceremony held at the Lynn campus on Thursday.

Friends, family and staff gathered to celebrate the impressive work from the creative media and technology courses. The event showcased a range of projects from short films and documentaries to experimental media pieces, giving the students a platform to present their work in a professional, industry-standard setting.

Winners with their awards. From left: Hayden Stannard-Cox, Jessica Lowe, Alex Buggey, Iveta Noreikaite, Savva Franden, Lucy Schrier, Charlie Robinson Brown, Sophie Hilton, and Jack Weeds

Lucy Schrier who won both Level 3 Student of the Year (2) and Level 3 Production Award, said: “I really didn’t expect to win and I’m so proud of the work I produced. I can’t wait to see what I can do next.”

Paul Gibson, programme manager for the creative arts, said: “The Creative Media Awards are always worth waiting for.

“I observe the activity and energy within the media department during the final term but the actual evidence they are creating for their final major projects is not showcased to me until this event.

Excitement builds as the winners are announced

“The standard this year is incredible, the learners are being creative, imaginative and committed to their work more than ever. It is always an honour to celebrate their achievements with them and see how far they have come since joining CWA.”

Awards included: Production Level 2: 1 Bradley Ellis, 2 Hayden Stannard-Cox, 3 Riley Brown. Level 3: 1 Lucy Schrier, 2 CJ Brown, 3 Ashton Eke, 4 Charlie Robinson-Brown.

Postproduction: Level 2: 1 Savva Franden, Ethan Nicholson and Kyle Owens. Level 3: 1 Charlie Robinson-Brown, Harry Preston and Charlie Lorraine.

Graphic Design: Level 2: 1 Iveta Noreikaite, 2 Connor Jones, 3 Kacie Butler. Level 3: 1 Jessica Lowe, 2 Jake Moore, 3 Alex Clare.

Innovation: 1 Isabella Heath, 2 Savva Franden, 3 Erin Nicol.

Work Experience: 1 Ashton Eke, 2 Noah Crowe, 3 Jack Hurn, 4 Savva Franden, 5 Sav Bacon, 6 Erin Nicol.

Use of Sound: 1 Jack Weeds, 2 Richard Brock, 3 Ashton Eke.

Best Visuals: 1 Sophie Hilton, 2 Connor Jones and Harry Preston.

Short Film: 1 Alex Buggey, 2 Lucy Schrier, 3 Anthony Grzybek, 4 Danny Bocking.

Level 2 Student of the Year: 1 Hayden Stannard-Cox, 2 Bradley Ellis, 3 Summer Milner, 4 Kyle Owens.

Level 3 Student of the year: Year 1: 1 Harry Preston, 2 Charlie Lorraine, 3 Mia Dalby, CJ Brown and Erin Nicol. Year 2: 1 Lucy Schrier, 2 Danny Bocking, 3 Sophie Hilton, 4 Charlie Robinson-Brown, 5 Ashton Eke.