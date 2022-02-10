The Borough Council of West Norfolk has commissioned global design consultancy the BDP to prepare a new masterplan for the redevelopment of the South Gate area of Lynn.

The masterplan, which will be put in front of the local community for consultation in Spring, will seek to establish a vision, design principles and concept layout to enhance the setting of the South Gate itself and explore opportunities for development of the long-term, under-utilised brownfield sites around it.

The plan will form a key component of the council’s regeneration plans as part of the Town Investment Plan and the Heritage Action Zone programme with Historic England.

The South Gate in King's Lynn.. (48017715)

The plans will make recommendations on the best combination of development and land-use to sustain long-term economic activity and create an attractive and active gateway to Lynn.

Tessa O’ Neill, Town Planning Director at BDP, said: “Through smart urban planning and analysis of the surrounding infrastructure, land and property and subsequent design opportunities, we aim to make the area more attractive and welcoming to visitors and stimulate local economic growth in the town centre."

As part of the plan, BDP and its partners will continue to assess local highways, public realm, landscaping and walking and cycling connectivity to the town centre .

They will take note of the sensitive setting of surrounding heritage assets includingthe South Gate itself, which is a Historic England Scheduled Ancient Monument and Grade I listed building.

Ms O’Neill said: “A flexible plan like this can bring significant transformation and social value – both for the local community, and also as a catalyst of regeneration. We are certain it will improve the perception and local and wider-regional draw of Lynn.”

Councillor Graham Middleton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Business, Culture

and Heritage at the Borough Council, said: “The South Gate is an iconic building within Lynn, providing for many their first impression of our historic town. This is clearly a great opportunity for us to enhance this area."

Councillor Richard Blunt, West Norfolk Cabinet Member for Development and Regeneration, said: “There is a delicate balance to be achieved in developing a plan for this site and surrounding area. Ensuring that its heritage is preserved, and its use and setting is enhanced, is paramount, while making sure we have suitable, sustainable access into the town. The development of this masterplan is very exciting and throughout the process stakeholders and members of the public will have an opportunity to have their say.”

Tony Calladine, East of England Regional Director, Historic England said: “I’m pleased to see the creation of this masterplan for the historic area of South Gate and would encourage the people of Lynn to get involved and offer their thoughts.

"The Grade I listed South Gate is an important local landmark and tells a fascinating story about its role as guardian and gatekeeper of the town. It is important that thisremarkable monument is at the heart of plans to revitalise this area of Lynn,as a visible marker of entering the town, for people to experience and enjoy into the future.”