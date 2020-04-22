Restaurants and flats proposed for King's Lynn town centre site
Published: 10:52, 22 April 2020
| Updated: 10:54, 22 April 2020
Revised plans have been drawn up for the redevelopment of a prominent building in Lynn’s town centre.
Planning permission for the site at 23 Tuesday Market Place was refused by West Norfolk Council last December, though the authority did grant listed building consent.
But developer Warrant Properties Ltd have now made a new application to provide business and housing space within the Grade II listed building.
