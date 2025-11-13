A timber yard which has been in town for 160 years has reiterated that it is not closing down.

Toby Stuart-Jervis, the managing director of Lynn-based Pattrick and Thompsons Timber and Building Centre, said he wants to address rumours that the site is shutting.

However, he has explained that the company, on Paige Stair Lane, just off the Tuesday Market Place, has had to make some redundancies.

Pattrick and Thompson's on Paige Stair Lane remains open

“We are going through a bit of restructuring at the moment,” he said.

“Our manufacturing side is closing, but our builders and timber merchants are very much open. We are not going anywhere.”

Pattrick and Thompsons was first established in 1865 and has “proudly” served builders and tradespeople during that time.

It has held a Royal Warrant since 1989 and provides “high quality materials, expert service and supporting construction” across Norfolk.

“We love what we do, the community we serve, and we wouldn’t change that for anything,” Mr Stuart-Jervis added.

“We are sad to see our mill operations come to a close. But rest assured, our focus is firmly on the future.

“We want to continue to evolve, invest and sustainably serve the next generation with the same care and commitment we always have.”