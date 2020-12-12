Reffley teen fundraises in memory of stillborn sister

A teenager from Reffley was inspired to fund raise for the bereavement suite at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital in memory of her sister.

Phoebe Frary, 19, has been selling her Christmas Eve boxes full of treats on social media to raise money for the new suite.

She said: “My sister was stillborn in 2014, so this is a cause very close to my heart.

“The hospital are raising money for a bereavement suite for those who have sadly had stillborn babies.”

She added: “This suite will allow women to go through labour and spend time with their baby away from the maternity ward.

“I have decided to raise money by selling Christmas Eve boxes and all the proceeds will go to this amazing cause.”

Phoebe’s mother was 26-weeks’ pregnant when doctors discovered the baby didn’t have a heartbeat.

Phoebe said: “She was stillborn and my mum still had to give birth to her. I wanted to do something to raise money and this is a cause I’m passionate about.”

She added: My mum’s really happy that I’m doing this.”

The Christmas Eve boxes cost £5 and include hot chocolate with mini marshmallows, 4 x Christmas activity sheets, reindeer food, a carrot, cookies and sweets.

Phoebe said: “I’ve got another little sister and the box is filled with all the sort of things she would like, I wanted to do something for families and kids.”

All the money raised from the boxes will go towards the bereavement suite at Lynn’s hospital.

Contact Phoebe by email: phoebefrary@hotmail.com or call 07449 552659.

Phoebe’s fundraising money will join over £48,000 already raised for the Lynn’s News’ Charity of the Year.

The target set for the bereavement suite at the QEH was £185,000.

It was announced last month that the hospital trust itself is donating £145,000 so that building work can begin. But more money is needed.

A spokesman for the hospital said: “It is absolutely fantastic and is all thanks to the hugely generous community and so many different fundraising events which continue to take place.

“We are now fundraising for furnishing for the suite and other essential extras.

“We currently have £8,000 towards these but a lot more is still needed.”