On Wednesday the National Day of Reflection marked the anniversary of the first Covid-19 lock down and the iconic Alive Corn Exchange in King's Lynn was lit up yellow in support.

Created by the organisation Marie Curie Cancer Care, the Uk's leading end of life charity, the day is a way to connect for people who have experienced loss and to bring memories of lost loved-ones alive.

Many people have been bereaved during the coronavirus pandemic and the day of reflection suggests ways for families to talk about and remember those they have lost.

King's Lynn Alive Corn Exchange lights up in yellow to support of the Marie Curie Cancer Care Day of Reflection on Wednesday, March 23. MLNF-22PM03204

These include creating memory boxes, children blowing bubbles in to the air while talking about lost loved ones.

Funeral homes and bereavement groups held coffee morning to enable bereaved people to share their experiences and not feel alone.

King's Lynn Alive Corn Exchange is it up yellow to support the Marie Curie Cancer Care Day of Reflection on Wednesday, March 23 2022.MLNF-22PM03205