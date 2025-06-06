Reform’s Austen Moore and Jackie Fry elected as councillors after North Lynn and Fairstead by-elections
Reform has taken two wards from Labour in key by-elections despite voters poking fun at its promotional images.
Austen Moore and Jackie Fry have been named the new councillors for the North Lynn and Fairstead wards, it was announced at the South Lynn Community Centre this morning. Both roles were previously filled by Labour councillors.
Their victories came just hours after the party’s North West Norfolk branch was criticised for its apparent use of AI images during its campaign.
Yesterday, a series of posts appeared on its Facebook page, which appeared to be AI-generated photographs of supporters holding boards urging people to vote for Mr Moore and Ms Fry.
Despite this, Mr Moore snagged 278 votes - 150 more than his competition - with a 13.2% turnout.
Other nominees for the North Lynn Ward included:
• Rob Archer (Green Party) - 52 votes
• Wilfred Lambert (Labour) - 107 votes
• Geri Sayers (Liberal Democrats) - 123 votes
In Fairstead, Ms Fry scraped a win with 289 votes - just 14 more than Liberal Democrat Crystal Elaine Colwell, who got 275 in a 17.42% turnout.
Other Fairstead candidates included:
• Michelle Carter (Labour) - 118 votes
• Benjamin Lemmon (Independent) - 21 votes
• Ian Milburn (Green Party) - 36 votes