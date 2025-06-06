Reform has taken two wards from Labour in key by-elections despite voters poking fun at its promotional images.

Austen Moore and Jackie Fry have been named the new councillors for the North Lynn and Fairstead wards, it was announced at the South Lynn Community Centre this morning. Both roles were previously filled by Labour councillors.

Their victories came just hours after the party’s North West Norfolk branch was criticised for its apparent use of AI images during its campaign.

Austen Moore, the new Reform councillor for North Lynn. Picture: Reform UK

Yesterday, a series of posts appeared on its Facebook page, which appeared to be AI-generated photographs of supporters holding boards urging people to vote for Mr Moore and Ms Fry.

Despite this, Mr Moore snagged 278 votes - 150 more than his competition - with a 13.2% turnout.

Other nominees for the North Lynn Ward included:

Jackie Fry, the new Reform councillor for Fairstead. Picture: Reform UK

• Rob Archer (Green Party) - 52 votes

• Wilfred Lambert (Labour) - 107 votes

• Geri Sayers (Liberal Democrats) - 123 votes

In Fairstead, Ms Fry scraped a win with 289 votes - just 14 more than Liberal Democrat Crystal Elaine Colwell, who got 275 in a 17.42% turnout.

This apparently AI image appears to show a blonde woman with the hands of an older man. Picture: Reform UK

Other Fairstead candidates included:

• Michelle Carter (Labour) - 118 votes

• Benjamin Lemmon (Independent) - 21 votes

• Ian Milburn (Green Party) - 36 votes

This image shows a blonde woman with different coloured eyes. Picture: Reform UK