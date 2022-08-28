Williams Refrigeration manufacturers are helping restaurateurs share the joy of food in Burnham Market.

The North Norfolk restaurant, Socius, is using Williams equipment to create the ideal storage solution for its kitchen.

Socius has established a reputation for the quality of its cuisine since opening in 2018. Founded by Natalie Stuhler and chef Dan Lawrence, its menu changes weekly, depending on what’s in season, consisting of small plates designed to be shared and made with locally sourced produce.

Socius' new fridges

This is where keeping cool is key. As with all restaurants, refrigeration is a corner stone of the kitchen at Socius. Since they needed a complete refrigeration and freezer solution that maximised the use of the available space, Dan and Natalie chose equipment from Williams, which is based on the North Lynn industrial estate. The refrigeration was installed by Dawson Design.

“Working with Dawson and Williams was a breeze,” says Dan. “They were able to understand exactly what we needed.”

Williams’ equipment provides Socius with a comprehensive yet flexible storage solution. A twin door Jade cabinet (HJ2SA) offers ample storage for a wide range of ingredients, while a compact two-door undercounter freezer gives Dan and his staff easy access to commonly used ingredients without needing to move too far around the kitchen.

Williams vast product range means it has models to suit any application and site. In this case the requirement was to maximise the refrigeration storage in an area with a low ceiling. The solution was to provide a Jade HJ2 with remote refrigeration, the condensing unit being sited externally on an outside wall.

Not only did this ensure the cabinet performed to its optimum, with no fluctuation in temperature, it has the added benefits of reduced noise levels and improved energy efficiency.

“Williams gives us the peace of mind that our ingredients will be stored in the perfect condition until we need them,” say Dan. “The equipment gives us a powerful, flexible refrigeration solution.”

Williams Refrigeration offers a comprehensive range of commercial refrigeration including gastronorm cabinets and counters, specialist bakery equipment, coldrooms, multidecks and blast chillers.