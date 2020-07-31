Home   News   Article

Refurbished King's Lynn Wimpy restaurant welcomes back diners

By Ben Hardy
-
ben.hardy@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:12, 31 July 2020
 | Updated: 13:00, 31 July 2020

Changes at a Lynn town centre restaurant have been unveiled this week as customers returned for the first time after the coronavirus lockdown.

The Wimpy restaurant on New Conduit Street had its grand opening on Wednesday after the building had been completely refurbished.

As a result of the makeover, the eatery's seating capacity will increase to 120 once the new outdoor seating area is completed within the next "seven to 10 days".

Read more
BusinessKings Lynn

More by this author

Ben Hardy

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE