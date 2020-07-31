Refurbished King's Lynn Wimpy restaurant welcomes back diners
Published: 12:12, 31 July 2020
| Updated: 13:00, 31 July 2020
Changes at a Lynn town centre restaurant have been unveiled this week as customers returned for the first time after the coronavirus lockdown.
The Wimpy restaurant on New Conduit Street had its grand opening on Wednesday after the building had been completely refurbished.
As a result of the makeover, the eatery's seating capacity will increase to 120 once the new outdoor seating area is completed within the next "seven to 10 days".
