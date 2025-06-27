An outdoor children’s play area in Gaywood has been refurbished with a little design help from a Howard Junior School pupil.

The refurbished play area, which was reopened last Tuesday, was made possible through funding from Section 106 funding made available through the nearby Florence Fields Parkway development.

Following a comprehensive tendering process, Wicksteed Leisure was awarded the contract to carry out the upgrade.

Thomas from Howard Junior School helped with the design

The project included the removal of nine outdated play items and their replacement with eighteen modern, accessible, and challenging pieces of equipment suitable for a broad age range.

Cllr Paul Bland, the new cabinet member for parking and open spaces at West Norfolk Council, said: “The revitalised Parkway play area offers a vibrant, inclusive space for children to play, explore, and develop their creativity. I hope the community here looks after this play area.

“It’s wonderful that children from Howard Junior School were able to help shape its design too. They received over 50 entries to their ‘Design a Play Panel’ challenge that they set for the children.

“Congratulations to student Thomas, whose design prominently features in this play area.

“New housing developments help improve community infrastructure by paying money, called Section 106, and this is an excellent example of money well spent. It will have a positive impact on this local community.”

To ensure safety and longevity, new safety surfacing has been installed beneath the entire play area.

Ben Paull, principal of the school, said: “The new playground area looks brilliant and offers a great range of different activities for children to enjoy and play on.

“It has been fantastic to see children from the local community coming together to socialise and enjoy this outdoor space.”

Jodie Midlane, area sales manager for Wicksteed Leisure, added: “At Wicksteed Leisure, we believe that the best play spaces are created with the community, not just for it.

“This is why we were so excited to run a ‘Design Your Play Panel’ competition with the pupils at Howard Junior School, right next door to the new playground we were revamping in Lynn.

“With the new play area being train-themed – inspired by its close proximity to Lynn station – we asked the children to get creative and design a panel that celebrated this exciting theme.

“We were absolutely delighted to receive over 50 imaginative entries, all full of colour, fun, and personality.”

Ms Midlane said the winning design, created by Thomas, stood out for its “brilliant creativity”.

His panel features a cheerful train illustration with a cut-out face hole, so children can pose as passengers, along with a spinning wheel feature that adds movement and interactivity.

She added: “Involving local school children in the design process was incredibly important to us.

“It not only gave them a sense of ownership and pride in their new play space, but also helped create a playground that truly reflects the local character and community spirit.

“We are proud to have worked in partnership with the school and council on this project, and we hope the children of Lynn enjoy their new play area for many years to come.”