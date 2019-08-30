Refurbished West Norfolk hall ‘gives something back’ with fun day

Having been run-down and in need of urgent renovation, a community centre welcomed thousands of visitors for a family day over the weekend.

Gaywood Community Centre hosted the event on Sunday with donkeys, stalls, rides, face-painting, music and more on offer.

The main organiser was Kerrie Toll, the daughter of Adrienne Dickens who is on the community centre’s committee.

Simon Rouse with Caesar, a 3-year-old European Eagle Owl from Norfolk Wild Encounters

Mrs Dickens described the running of the event as “bedlam” with “a couple of thousand” turning up for the fun day.

She said: “It was organised to give back to the community rather than to make money.

“We put it on for people to come along to and we paid for the DJ, donkeys, rides for them to enjoy.

Lauren Roberts, Phoebe Rawlinson (5) and Leah Moorby

“Our profit was only about £500 but it was not about how much we made.

“We were busy non-stop and we knew there was a beer festival nearby but we were more geared to families with young children.

“I was cooking and I did not stop. I felt like I was melting, it was that hot!”

Laiton White (6)

Many visitors were interested to see how the refurbished hall is shaping up after it has been rewired with new electrics.

It has been a long journey for the hall’s committee after vandals tore guttering away from the building and smashed alcohol bottles around its premises in March 2018 shortly after the refurbishment.

Mrs Dickens said the hall is able to accommodate “all sorts” of demands.

Teddy Stall winners are sisters Alyssa, 10, and Taylah, 3, Moore

She said: “We had a lady, for example, at the weekend who was getting married to her husband, but he had to have a transplant so we let her have it in our hall instead.

“He then had another transplant so the wedding was cancelled again. We gave them a full refund. It’s not about making money, it’s about being a community facility.

“We are all volunteers who just want the hall to be appreciated.”

Ruby Forshaw, 8