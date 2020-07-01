Refurbishment at King's Lynn Wimpy will increase seating and jobs
Published: 13:46, 01 July 2020
| Updated: 13:53, 01 July 2020
Refurbishment work is taking place at a family restaurant in Lynn's town centre which will see the customer capacity increase.
Wimpy, located on New Conduit Street, will be closed until the end of July with the building being completely gutted out for the new design.
The changes will see "five to 10" jobs being created at the restaurant, bringing the total number of employees up to 20.
