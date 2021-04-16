Regional education chiefs set to consider King's Lynn school transfer proposal

A decision on the proposed transfer of a Lynn secondary school to a new sponsor could be made as early as next week.

It emerged earlier today that the Inspiration Trust is in line to take over the running of the King Edward VII Academy (KES) from the Eastern Multi-Academy Trust (EMAT).

The issue is set to be discussed at a regional headteachers' board meeting scheduled for next Thursday, April 22, where a controversial primary school merger in West Norfolk is also on the agenda.

King Edward VII Academy, King's Lynn.. (34402458)

EMAT's acting chief executive, Paul Shanks, said this afternoon: "The Regional Schools Commissioner has proposed that King Edward VII Academy transfers from Eastern Multi Academy Trust to Inspiration Trust.

"This will be discussed at the Headteacher Board on Thursday 22nd April before any decision is made.

"Further information will follow once a final decision has been taken."

GV Picture of Wormegay Church of England Primary School. (44271139)

Gareth Stevens, the Inspiration Trust's chief executive, said: "We're pleased King Edward VII Academy is considering joining our family of schools.

"It is a well established school and we would be delighted to have the opportunity to work with them.

"Conversations regarding this are ongoing and more information should be available later this month."

As well as the KES proposal, board members are also due to consider the contentious plan to merge the primary schools in Runcton Holme and Wormegay.

The Diocese of Ely Multi-Academy Trust (DEMAT) wants to form a newly named Holy Cross Academy at Runcton Holme and close the Wormegay site, which it claims is not sustainable.

But, although the trust claimed a majority of responses to its consultation backed the plan, objectors say the process was unfair and believe many parents will not send their children to Runcton Holme.

Parish councillors have also challenged DEMAT to halt its plans, claiming they can increase the number of pupils attending the Wormegay site.

The agenda also includes proposals to move sixth form provision at the Churchill Park Academy in Lynn to a satellite site.

Its sponsor, the KWEST Multi-Academy Trust, is proposing to switch the provision to the Fairstead Community Centre from June and offer 20 additional places at the school from September.