A registered sex offender was back in court after he “candidly” told police that he breached his order by deleting his internet search history.

Luke Graham, 30, of Saxon Way in Fakenham, was sentenced at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, after previously admitting the breach.

Graham has previously been convicted for possession of indecent images of children, as well as attempting to engage in illicit communications with a child and forcing a child to watch a sexual act.

Graham appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

However, in January 2023, he breached part of the sexual harm prevention order placed on him by deleting a total of 265 items from his search history.

Graham admitted to officers that he had been using chat rooms on “incognito mode” and had been looking at hentai and Asian porn.

No indecent images were found on his devices, but prosecutors said it was “concerning” that he had been accessing the internet and then deleting his history.

Graham’s solicitor George Sorrell provided little mitigation on behalf of his client but said that Graham has recently been diagnosed with autism.

Mr Sorrell added that the impact of prison, which Graham is at risk of for committing this offence, would be “detrimental” to him.

Graham avoided spending a term behind bars and was instead fined £120 by magistrates along with a victim surcharge of £48 and court costs of £45.